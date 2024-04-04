‘We are shocked’: Sister of missing man fears the worst

- Advertisement -

Kenicia francis

The distraught sister of a man missing for almost two weeks has told Observer of the family’s fears for his safety.

Sherwin Allen, aka Little Herb, was last seen on March 23 at a party with a friend in Martins Village.

According to his sister Farrah Williams, the friend wanted to leave around 3am but Allen wished to stay.

His family only became aware of his disappearance three days later when a relative noted that Allen had not been seen since he left for the party.

Williams described the 27-year-old, who last worked in construction, as light-skinned, around 5ft3 in height and with braided hair.

“He is a boisterous person, fun and wild, outgoing, opinionated and a bit loud sometimes. But he is a good kid,” she said.

Williams said she now feared the worst.

“He’s a person and doesn’t deserve to have his life taken in such a way. He’s someone’s child, someone’s son and he’s not a criminal. He could have been anyone’s brother,” she said.

“We are shocked. Nobody expected this. Nobody thinks anything bad is going to happen to them. You hear a lot of stories but the best case scenario is that he comes home where he’s injured but can recover.”

Williams shared her belief that her brother’s association with men who were into illegal activities may have caused him to be abducted. She insisted that his family is unaware of him participating in any criminal activity, but said his peers may have pressured him.

“I think guys have a different peer pressure than girls to conform, or they’re seen as lesser. That pressure can force them to follow, so they have to be mentally strong to resist that.” she said.

Williams advised, “Choose your friends wisely. You don’t have to only be friends with people in your community; it will help you to see life in a different perspective.

“Once you expose yourself to different kinds of people it will broaden your horizons and help you develop as a person.”

Anyone with information about Allen’s whereabouts is urged to contact the nearest police station or call 785-6942.