Five teens arrested on gun charges 

Five teenagers – one as young as 13 – have been arrested after apparently trying to assault a Sandals employee.

The boys are said to be associated with a local gang at the centre of a long spate of violent incidents between youth.

The two 17-year-olds, a 16-year-old, plus two more aged 14 and 13 cannot be named for legal reasons.

Information reaching Observer indicates the teens were found in the vicinity of the popular Dickenson Bay resort and arrested on suspicion of having a firearm.

Four officers responded to the call about the attempted assault shortly before 5pm on Wednesday.

The teens were apparently discovered during a subsequent search of the beach and nearby bush areas.

A modified flare gun and ammunition was also found under a tree, concealed in a black hoodie, along with a knapsack containing clothes and shoes.

The boys, along with the items, were all taken to St John’s Police Station for investigations. Police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas told Observer the probe remains underway.

Violence among local youngsters has been a major concern among residents for the last two years.

Last month, a conflict resolution programme was launched at UWI’s Five Islands campus aimed at stemming the scourge.

The pilot project will begin at Ottos Comprehensive School and TN Kirnon Primary before moving into other schools across Antigua.