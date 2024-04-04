Second Gold for Shaw as Antigua and Barbuda Captures 17 Medals at Carifta Swimming Championships

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Former Junior Sportswoman of the Year Ellie Shaw captured her second gold medal of the 2024 Carifta Championships being held in the Bahamas when, on Tuesday, she registered a time of 1:12.80 (one minute and 12.80 seconds) to finish ahead of the field in the final of the Girls 15-17, 100 meters breaststroke.

Shaw had previously won gold in the 200 meters breaststroke with a winning time of 2:39.13. The athlete had also previously registered a time of 33:19 seconds for the runner-up spot in the 50 meters Breaststroke.

There were four other medal winners for team Antigua and Barbuda on Tuesday as the country’s medal count at the championships reached 17.

Anya DeGannes clocked 4:54.16 to win bronze in the 400 meters freestyle, Girls’ 11-12 age category; Madison MacMillan finished third in the 400 meters freestyle, Girls 15-17 category in a time of 4:42.04; and Ethan Stubbs Green clocked 4:13.94 in the boys’ 15-17 category, 400 meters freestyle. Rounding off the team’s medal winning performance on Tuesday was boys’ 18 & Over competitor, Stefano Mitchell, who clocked 22:99 for bronze in the 50 meters freestyle.

On Monday, there silver medal performances by MacMillan who clocked 18:24.96 seconds to finish second in the 1500 meters Freestyle, and Shaw who registered a time of 33:19 seconds for the runner-up spot in the 50 meters Breaststroke.

There were silver medals as well for Mitchell who clocked 51:65 to finish second in the 100 meters freestyle and Alessandro Bazzoni who registered a time of 2:45.96 for silver in the 200 meters butterfly. Stubbs Green won bronze in the 200 meters Butterfly with a time of 2:08.84.

On Sunday, Bazzoni won the county’s fifth medal at the event, winning silver in the 400 meters Individual Medley.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Yacine Williams was slated to represent the twin-island state in the open water event on Wednesday.

(From left) Ethan Stubbs Green, Anya DeGannes, Wayne Mitchell (coach), Madison MacMillan and Stefano Mitchell (Photos courtesy ABSF)