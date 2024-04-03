Antigua Barbuda National Domino Association announces new executive

- Advertisement -

The Antigua Barbuda National Domino Association (ABNDA) held its Annual General Meeting on 23rd March, electing a new executive committee to serve for the 2024/2026 term.

The new executive body comprises:

President: Ms. Carol-Faye Bynoe

1st Vice President: Mr. Elsworth Richards

2nd Vice President: Mr. Frank Govia

Secretary General: Ms. Surleen Samuel

Treasurer: Mr. Rodney Lee

Asst. Treasurer: Ms. Ruth Ralph

Public Relations Officer: Mr. Joshua Michael

Floor Representatives: Ms. Sonika Regis, Ms. Adellia John

The 2024 local domino season is set to commence on Saturday, 13th April with a March Pass event.

This will be followed by the ABNDA’s first fundraiser, a PULLARAMA at Julees Restaurant on Cross Street. The inaugural tournament of the season will take place on 18th April.

Under the new leadership, the ABNDA remains committed to promoting and developing the game of dominos in Antigua and Barbuda while fostering a spirit of camaraderie and friendly competition.

The association extends its gratitude to all outgoing executives for their dedicated service and welcomes the new committee with confidence in their ability to take the organization to new heights.

For more information and updates on the 2024 domino season, please follow the ABNDA’s official channels or contact the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Joshua Michael.