Wanted Notice from Immigration Detention Center

The Antigua and Barbuda Department of Immigration has issued a wanted bulletin for two individuals who absconded from the department’s Detention Center on Saturday, 20th January 2024.

The public’s assistance is urgently sought in locating these individuals.

1. Donnalee Samantha SALMON Nationality: Jamaican

Age: 23 years old

Complexion: Dark

Height: Approximately 5 ft. 6 inches

Build: Slim

Weight: Approximately 125 lbs. 2. Tiffanie Stephanie HOWELL Nationality: Jamaican

Age: 30 years old

Complexion: Fair

Height: Approximately 5 ft. 6 inches

Build: Slim

Weight: Approximately 135 lbs.

Both individuals are wanted for absconding from the Detention Center.

Authorities emphasize that the public should refrain from assisting, harboring, or approaching these individuals.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Donnalee Samantha SALMON or Tiffanie Stephanie HOWELL, they are urged to contact the Immigration

Enforcement Unit at 764-3240 or 562-5394. Alternatively, individuals can contact the nearest Police Station.

The public’s cooperation is crucial in ensuring the swift and safe apprehension of these wanted individuals. Authorities appreciate any information provided that may aid in their location.