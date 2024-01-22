Antigua and Barbuda Investment Authority calls on MSMEs to register for enhanced support and resources

The Antigua and Barbuda Investment Authority, (ABIA) in its ongoing effort to provide improved dedicated service, support and resources to sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) in Antigua and Barbuda, is calling for these businesses to register with the ABIA.

The ABIA, as the country’s primary business support organization, is conscious of the global external forces at play that continue to affect local and international businesses alike.

Therefore, in order to increase our support, working with regional and international partners including the Organization of American States, (OAS), the European Union (EU), Caribbean Development Bank, (CDB) and similar organizations, a strategic objective in 2024, is to provide even more support to local businesses.

The support we provide includes: export opportunities, grants, mentorship, business training, and financial assistance.

To do so, we need your contact information.

Call to Action:

It is for this reason why we are kindly asking that you send us an email with the name of your business, nature of business, your name, gender and telephone number.

Please send the email to this email address: [email protected]