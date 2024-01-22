“Men & Women United: Stop Gender Based Violence” 5K Walk to commemorate International Women’s Day 2024

- Advertisement -

The Integrated Health Outreach-Gender-Based Violence Coalition (IHO-GBV), in partnership with the Antigua & Barbuda Directorate of Gender Affairs and our donor organisation, Equality Fund is proud to announce the launch of the Men and Women United: Stop Gender-Based Violence 5K Walk.

Under the theme, “5000 Steps for Safety”, this initiative encourages all citizens to advocate against sexualized and gender-based violence. Recent statistics have highlighted the urgent need to address gender-based violence in Antigua & Barbuda.

Furthermore, there is an emphasis on strengthening the inclusion of men’s participation in advocacy activities. “Gender-based violence affects both men and women, with men equally being part of the solution.

Men and Women Walking for Change

The Men and Women United: Stop Gender Based Violence 5K Walk (“5000 Steps for Safety”) will serve as a powerful platform for men and women to stand together against gender-based violence.

Participants will take symbolic steps to signify their commitment to creating a safer, more equitable society for all. The event will also feature informative signage and a robust public awareness campaign to amplify knowledge and activities towards ending gender-based violence.

Event Details:

Men and Women United: Stop Gender-Based Violence is set to take place on both islands aligning with the global celebration of International Women’s Day 2024.

Antigua: March 9, 2024

Barbuda: March 16, 2024

We invite the men and women of Antigua and Barbuda to join us in this collective movement, as we strive to take the necessary steps towards ending gender-based violence. Together, we can raise awareness, inspire change, and foster a community where everyone feels safe and respected.

Event Registration is now open and can be completed by scanning the QR code of the attached flyer. All are invited to continue to receiving updates by following Integrated Health Outreach (IHO) on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ihoab/ or Instagram: @iho_ab

Within our communities, men and women play vital roles and contribute to breaking the silence on gender-based violence.

It is important to demonstrate to victims of gender-based violence that we are all united to bring forth change and equality,” says IHO Executive Director, Dr. Nicola Bird.

Facts Prompting Action

The Caribbean faces a higher rate of sexual violence per capita than the global average, with three countries in the region ranking among the top 10 globally. Shockingly, 48% of adolescent girls’ sexual initiation was reported as “forced” or “somewhat forced.”

This underscores the gravity of the situation and emphasises the need for collective efforts to combat gender-based violence. Gender-based violence is not exclusively a local issue; it is a global concern that violates fundamental human rights.

Disturbingly, one-third of women worldwide experience violence. Moreover, the intersectionality of climate change and disasters exacerbates gender inequalities between women and men, further emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to address this multifaceted issue.

Interested in joining the IHO-GBV Coalition? Indicate your interest during registration.