Wanted man turns himself in to the police

Conroy “Connie” Jones has surrendered to police nearly a month after lawmen issued a wanted bulletin for his arrest.

The Jamaican national turned himself in to lawmen this week, in the company of a lawyer whose name the police did not divulge.

When the police issued the bulletin for Jones, they said he was accused of wounding his girlfriend on September 16, at Bird Road, Ottos.

It is alleged that he chopped the mother of his children with a cutlass. The woman underwent surgery for her injuries and was hospitalised for some time.