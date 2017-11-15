Aziza Lake puts her hat in the ring

November 15, 2017
Senator Aziza Lake has confirmed she plans to contest the next general election to become an elected member of Parliament on the ticket of the ruling Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP).

In an exclusive interview with OBSERVER media, she said she told the party Monday night that she is interested in St John’s Rural West Constituency.

“The procedure is that you give a letter to the branch and you also send communication to the general secretary who is Senator Mary Claire Hurst. So, I gave a letter to the branch office and I was invited to deliver a speech at the branch office in the Grays Green community,” she said.

Lake said she addressed the 20-plus branch members on a wide range of issues, all of which involved the youth.

“I wanted to discuss with them the youth vote, education and social media and youth outreach,” she said, while adding that she will continue to support the current ABLP caretaker for the constituency, Senator Londel Benjamin until “he decides to step down.”

