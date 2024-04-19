Volleyball: Stoneville too hard for Sharks teeth while Invaders cut down Velocity

- Advertisement -

The local ABAVA Volleyball League resumed on Wednesday night and saw Stoneville and Invaders pick up wins over Sharks and Velocity respectively.

The first match saw Stoneville blank Sharks in three straight sets (25-8, 25-17, 25-22) to pick up a total of five points to move to 29 points after seven outings and stay at the top of the table ahead of Pytons who are on 22 points from five outings.

In the second match, Invaders were victorious over Velocity, also winning in three straight sets (25-16, 27-25, 25-18). It is their second win of the season after seven outings and they are now on 11 points.