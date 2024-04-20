Faulty hospital scanners causing ‘backlog’ of cancer patients awaiting treatment and critical tests

By Gemma Handy

[email protected]

Malfunctioning scanning machines at the country’s main hospital are said to be causing a backlog of cancer patients left waiting months for treatment while the disease risks spreading.

Non-profit group, the Antigua and Barbuda Cancer Support Community, has raised urgent concerns about CT and MRI scans at the Sir Lester Medical Centre not working at full capacity.

Such scans are used to work out if cancer is present and where, how close it is to nearby organs, and how far advanced.

The waiting list has forced many to fork out thousands of dollars for tests from private practices, while those who can’t afford it are left at the mercy of the delays.

The group’s director Emelda Benjamin, herself a cancer survivor, told Observer, “Most times the CT and MRI scan machines are nonfunctional so these patients are required to go private to do these tests and come up with the funds.

“Many cannot get them done in a timely manner because they just don’t have the money.”

Benjamin said a CT scan at the hospital for MBS card-holders – covering the head, chest, abdomen and pelvis – would typically cost EC$320.

“If you have to do that very CT scan at a private radiology facility, it’s up to EC$5,000,” she said.

The subsequent backlog includes patients waiting to find out if they have cancer, along with those who have already undergone cancer treatment and now require three-monthly scans to see if the disease has returned or spread.

Benjamin said problems with scanning equipment have been ongoing since the beginning of the year.

“The hospital can only do a certain amount per day so they are focusing on what they say are emergencies, but you have cancer patients that are sent for a CT scan that the doctor has marked urgent on the form and it’s just left there. Either the patient has to go and pay for it privately or they have to wait for months,” she explained.

Benjamin said she is personally aware of at least eight people diagnosed with cancer currently left waiting for crucial tests.

The total number, she added, is likely to be far higher.

This month marks a year since the closure of the Cancer Centre at Michael’s Mount.

The absence of its services has posed “untold hardship” to cancer patients in need of radiotherapy in particular, who must now travel overseas for up to nine weeks, away from their families and emotional support systems, and at significant financial cost.

While the government covers the cost of the treatment itself, patients must pay for everything else including accommodation, food, and ground transportation.

The group says most patients have no health insurance and estimates the bill each one ultimately picks up tops a staggering EC$100,000.

Government has pledged to reopen the Cancer Centre as quickly as possible.

Benjamin said that cannot happen soon enough.

“People are waiting and waiting when they could already have started treatment. The same CT scan at the hospital comes into play because without certain scans being done they cannot be referred overseas for their treatment. So you have patients diagnosed since January and still they are waiting, trying to get referred overseas.

“Now if the Cancer Centre was open they would have already started.”

Benjamin urged health authorities to take the issue seriously.

“I just want the government and powers that be to understand the critical situation people in Antigua and Barbuda face,” she said.

“Our health system needs revamping; to me it’s in crisis and needs immediate attention to address these problems.

“There are people who worked hard all their lives, they are senior citizens and need to be taken care of. They have put their blood, sweat and tears into building Antigua and Barbuda, and now they need medical assistance it should be given to them.

“I want the government to understand the seriousness of the situation and address it because lives are at stake,” Benjamin added.

Ministry of Health and hospital officials have been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, the Cancer Support Community is staging a fundraiser to help affected patients.

A hike will take place from 5.30am on May 11 at Pensioners Beach. Participants will walk to Fort Barrington and back. The cost is EC$20 which includes a breakfast from 7.30am.