Crafty residents helping protect coral reef through crochet

More than 40 Antiguans came together to crochet depictions of the coral reef and sea animals to promote environmental protection.

Entitled “Crochet for a Cause: Ridge to Reef,” the project’s implementation in Antigua and Barbuda featured two days of workshops at the National Public Library where participants were shown how to create replicas of coral, turtles, fish, starfish, and seashells.

Funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme (SGP) and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme, the project seeks to curtail biodiversity loss and highlight the importance of reducing human-induced stresses such as poor water quality and physical damage to the marine environment.

GEF SGP UNDP representative for Antigua and Barbuda, Natalya Lawrence, said, “In our simple way and through this project we are going to do our best to raise awareness about coral reef conservation and what it means to us as guardians and stewards of our own environment to take care of our coral reef.”

The workshop began with a presentation by National Parks Authority Marine Ecologist Ruleo Camacho.

“It is very important to remember that, especially when you live on small islands, the way of life that we have is very dependent on our environmental ecosystem. No matter how small the thing you are doing, if you are making a positive impact towards environmental conservation, you are making a difference,” he said.

The project also aimed to equip workshop attendees with the resources, skills, and tools to create crochet products for economic empowerment.

Department of Creative Industries representative and participant, Sylvanie Abbott, said, “I am very impressed with what I am seeing, and I am so appreciative of it. First thing I thought was that I could make some of these things and sell to the tourists.”

Crochet artisan, Valerie John, from Barbuda, stated, “As a crocheter who only makes clothing, it was my first time attempting amigurumi. Initially, I had reservations but when I started to create, it was so easy and so much fun. I will definitely be participating in future workshops.”

During the workshops, students from Antigua Girls’ High School were given the opportunity to contribute to the project’s creations.