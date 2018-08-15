Villa Lions pick up a number of victories in Community League

The Villa Lions Soccer Academy showed their dominant power in the Mahico Football Classic over the weekend.

Playing at the Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) football field, the Lions won all three of their matches in the various age groups.

The Under-13 team edged out Mahico 1-0, while the Under-17 boys recorded their biggest margin of victory for the club, thrashing Queng Dem and Heng Dem by an 8-1 margin on Saturday.

Twenty-four hours later, the Lions roared once again, trouncing Jemeniez, 4-1.

In the other matches played that day, One and Move defeated Natural Vibes, 6-0, while One and Move fell to Jemeniez, 2-0.

The Under-7, 9,11,13 and 15 games which were scheduled for Friday in the Mahico Classic will now be played on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. while the 40-plus Masters category will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

Games will continue for the Under-17 and All-Age matches will be played on Sunday at 9:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, in the All Saints Football League, Roma trounced Old Stagers, 7-0, while Attackers Jr. and Glanvilles played to a two-all draw.

Stoneville also picked up a victory as they won by default over John Hughes who failed to produce a team.