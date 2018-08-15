President expresses shock and disappointment over visa dilemma

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA), Everton “Mano” Cornelius expressed his shock and disappointment over the visa dilemma that resulted in national sprinter, Cejhae Greene withdrawing from the North American Central American and Caribbean Championships (NACAC).

Cornelius, speaking on the Good Morning JoJo Sports show, stated he was under the impression that everything was on point with the visa application after speaking with First Vice President, Richard Lindsay and Secretary, Leslie “Les” Williams on a number of occasions.

“I am puzzled. I put a team in place to deal with the matter because I am focusing on the track. I gave them some information that I had in hand, one of which was a call from the General Secretary of NACAC in Puerto Rico basically saying that other countries were having issues with the visa application so send a list of the team to them.

“I sat with the two individuals appointed, gave them the information and followed up with them in which they said everything was sorted.”

“I thought everything was taken care of at this stage especially after knowing that the contingent travelled.”

The former Olympian said he was at a loss to find out otherwise after receiving a text and a call from

Dr. Collin Greene, father of Cejhae Greene last Tuesday, that Cejhae did not have a visa and it was only after investigating the matter did he realise that Lindsay and Williams dropped the ball.

Cornelius however denies claims that he is to be fully blamed on the matter due to his role as president.

“When I look at the situation what happened there should not have happened as far as I am concerned from where I sit. I only hold myself 80 percent accountable for what happened because I have been checking and the information that was given to us that everything is alright….so listen, if people sit in a particular position then they ought to function in that particular position, that’s just what it is. They dropped the ball and I think to make sure it never happens again that I will have to make the necessary changes if I have to make sure this never happens again.”