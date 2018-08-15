Cornelius: Construction at Yasco could begin by next month

Construction at Antigua and Barbuda’s lone track and field facility, Yasco, could well be underway by next month.

This is according to President of the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA) and engineer on the project, Everton “Mano” Cornelius, who spoke on the Good Morning JoJo Sports show on Tuesday.

“Well where we are right now, the contract documents are with the tender board and we are just waiting for them to sign off on it. Once they can sign off and give their approval, the contractor [CO Williams] is ready start.”

He also noted that the outdated present layout of the track caused a delay as PASO and MONDO had to re-design their layout for the new track which would still remain in their budget.

The project once underway will first reconstruct a new inner field before the track itself is resurfaced.

Cornelius also highlighted plans that the Association is making to install a grand stand at the facility.

“I am talking to one company right now. I am still waiting for them to give me an idea of the cost based on what I would have told them about design and will actually touch base with them. We are however looking to have the stand hold about 3,500 persons, and if need to be, when hosting a big event like CARIFTA we can bring in stands if necessary.”

The former Olympian assured the public of his transparency during this project and that his best interest is to give the people of the country a new facility.

The overall completion of the track is set for early January.