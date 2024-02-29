Victories for CKHS, AGHS, SMSS, and CHSS in Schools Basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Christ the King High School (CKHS) were 29-23 winners over the Princess Margaret School (PMS) when they met in the Senior Girls Division of the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Inter-Schools Basketball Competition at the JSC basketball complex.

Jodaliah Constant led the scoring for the winners with 17 points, while Kayla Melvin sank 14 points in a losing effort for PMS.

There was victory as well for the Antigua Girls’ High School (AGHS) as they easily beat Irene B Williams Secondary (IBWSS) 20-6 also in the Senior Girls Division.

Shakorah Prince top scored for the victors with six points while Ruchira Daley picked up four points for Irene B.

In the Junior Boys Division, St Mary’s Secondary School (SMSS) edged the Antigua Grammar School 2 (AGS) 27-22. Arnez Chastanet sank five points for St Mary’s while Chace Joseph (7 pts) and Joyan Gordon (5 pts) were the chief contributors for AGS 2.

There was victory however, for AGS 1 over Irene B Williams Secondary by a 36-8 margin. Najee Simons top-scored for AGS 1 with 12 points.

Also in the Junior Boys Division, Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) made light work of Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) 39-11.

Tajahron Davis and Aiden Tonge were the leading scorers for Clare Hall with 14 and 13 points respectively, while Ajani Adams (6 pts) and Jalen Isaac (4 pts) top-scored for OCS in a losing effort.