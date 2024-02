- Advertisement -

Young calypsonians entering Villa Primary School’s fifth annual Black History Month Calypso Competition – Queen B, Spanky Jr, Calypso Jah, Mighty Drick, Princess Jayla, Princess Rose, Mighty Nick, De Real McCoy and Calypso Kiki – appeared in studio with Dave Lester Payne this week, to talk about the songs they will be performing at the competition this Thursday at 5pm at the school. (Photos by Samantha Simon)