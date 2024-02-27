Heart and Stroke Foundation reflects on five years of  progress at 5th Annual Cardiac Symposium 

- Advertisement -

Celebrating half a decade of unwavering commitment to heart health, the Heart and Stroke Foundation marked the 5th Annual Cardiac Symposium on Sunday, February 25, 2024, with reflections on societal strides and a commitment to further advancements.

President and Consultant Cardiologist, Dr. Georgette Meade, expressed joy and pride in the progress made over the past five years.

“Looking back, we’ve surpassed milestones. Yet, as we evaluate, there are areas where we excel as a society and others where improvement is needed,” Dr. Meade noted.

The growing attendance each year signifies a positive trend, with participants expressing satisfaction with the symposium’s topics and the expertise of the speakers.

“This continued enthusiasm is a significant plus, and we aim to build upon it,” Dr. Meade emphasized.

In a bid to continually engage the community, the Foundation actively seeks input from participants, conducting surveys to identify topics of great interest.

“We strive to provide relevant and impactful information that resonates with our diverse audience,” Dr. Meade explained.

The initial goal of the symposium, as the President highlighted, was to raise awareness about the important role of the heart in the body.

“Reflecting on our five-year journey, we’ve witnessed a positive shift in societal awareness. More individuals are embracing healthier lifestyles, monitoring their diet, and becoming proactive in understanding stroke symptoms,” Dr. Meade shared.

Progress is not only measured in numbers but in real-life changes. Dr. Meade acknowledged the positive feedback received, even from the younger generation.

“Children are becoming more vocal about healthy choices, exemplified by my daughter expressing a desire for strawberries and apples. The message is reaching the next generation,” Dr. Meade, as a mom, proudly stated.

Nonetheless, Dr. Meade expressed deep concern about the underestimation of hypertension, its silent nature and potential to cause severe health issues.

“I am gravely concerned. I think more people need to be mindful of hypertension. It does not cause symptoms, and so a lot of us take it lightly. And it is the number one cause for a hemorrhagic stroke, which is a bleeding type of stroke. Your heart may become enlarged. Your kidneys may fail. And so, by simply checking your blood pressure and monitoring your blood pressure, your life could be saved.”

As the Heart and Stroke Foundation continues its mission to promote heart health, the 5th Annual Cardiac Symposium stands as a testament to the progress made and the ongoing commitment to empowering individuals with useful information for a heart-healthy lifestyle.