Tahje Brown crowned champion at Warm Up Race 2024

By Samuel Peters

Teenage cyclist Tahje Brown won the Championship Jersey in the 10th Edition of the Warm Up Race 2024 in Aruba. The youngster, who represented International Racing, participated in the Junior Men’s race which is a circuit race measuring 70 kilometres for 14 laps.

In fact, his time of 1:59:08 was the best time over the 70 kilometres race including that of the Elite Men who raced over the same distance with no other rider going below the two-hour mark. The best time in the Elite Men category was 2:00:08 by Joshua Krozendijk of the Velocity Cycling Team.

The President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Association St Clair Williams expressed that the young cyclist is very much dedicated to what he does, describing that “he is more serious than most; 100 percent dedicated to the sport and is willing to go the extra mile without people asking him to do so”.

The Antigua Grammar School student, whose motto is “Semper Virens” which means “Always Flourishing”, performed exceptionally well in Santo Domingo last September when he placed fourth in the Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships.