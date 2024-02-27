Brysons Bullets win 2024 ABSCA T10 Mixed Title

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Brysons Bullets won the first competition of the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association, defeating Buckley’s 3J’s by 63 runs. They won the toss and batted first scoring 133 for six from 10 overs as Essan Warner cracked 65, which included nine sixes, while Delron Frederick scored 34 with Gale Lee and Steve Martin picked up two wickets each.

3J’s were bowled out for 70 as Vaughn Charles picked four for six runs from his two overs.

In their semifinal match against Dredgers, Essan Warner smashed 104, blasting 14 sixes and two fours, while Deran Benta made 71, hitting 10 sixes as they posted 182 for two. Dredgers then responded with 153 for four from their 10 overs, with Mervin Higgins smashed 92 that included 12 sixes and Tyrone Williams made 37.

In the other semifinal match, Buckley’s 3J’s beat Rackaman Construction Strictly Business by eight runs. They posted 101 for two from their 10 overs as Denley Thomas top-scored with 38 and Randino Thomas 30. The business side could only get to 93 for two as Kim George top-scored 52 with seven sixes.

The awards ceremony was held after Deran Benta of Bullets walked away with the MVP and Most Runs Award for the men. Kushana David of PMS collected the same award for the female. The Most Wickets Award was shared by Ashfield Weatherhead and Steve Martin both of Buckley’s 3J’s who picked up seven wickets apiece. Menover Govia was voted the Female MVP for picking up 12 wickets.