Volleyball woes continue for Team Antigua and Barbuda

By Samuel Peters

The Antigua and Barbuda National Male and Female Beach Volleyball Teams struggled for wins on the weekend as they took part in the Eastern Caribbean Beach Volleyball Tournament in St Lucia.

Both teams played three preliminary games each, with the males winning only one, while the female team lost their three encounters, and in the same breath, both have qualified for the quarter finals.

The men’s first match against St Lucia was tightly fought in the first set as they lost 23-25, but were beaten quite easily in the second set, losing 16-21.

In their second encounter against St Vincent, they also lost 2-0 with scores of 21-17 and 23-21.

Their only win came against Bermuda who didn’t just roll over to them, winning 21-8, 27-29 and 15-9.

The female side lost in straight sets in all of their matches, first losing to St Kitts and Nevis13-21 and 6-21, then to Grenada 13-21 and 12-21. They then lost to St Lucia 10-21 and 12-21.