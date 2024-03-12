Victories for All Saints United, Green City and Aston Villa in ABFA Premier League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

In a triple header on Sunday, second-placed All Saints United demonstrated why they are one of the best teams in the ABFA Premier League by beating Willikies FC 3-2, while Green City edged Swetes with a one nil victory and Villa dominated Empire FC with a three-nil win.

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ Malcolm Stewart, who plays for the All Saints side, continued his good form despite the league’s two-week break, scoring the first goal of the match in the 27th minute, but Novelle Francis of Willikies drew the game level with a successful penalty kick one- all.

Sean Tomlinson the put All Saints United ahead with his strike in the 56th minute while D’Andre Bishop added another goal to make the scoreline 3-1.

Francis scored his second goal of the match in the 85th as the game ended three two.

In the second match, Green City beat Swetes one nil with Audwin Joseph scoring in 29th minute.

The final match of the evening, Kwame Kirby scored first in 18th minute for Aston Villa FC to give them a one nil lead over Empire FC.

Then Samuel Lopez Rodriguez scored in the 65th minute making the scoreline two nil.

The final goal came from the boot of Tyrik Hughes with a penalty kick in the 88th minute.