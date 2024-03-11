Four women awarded during International Women’s Day

- Advertisement -

International Women’s Day, observed last Friday 8th March, was extra special for 4 women from two educational facilities, who received bursaries from CIBC Caribbean.

The first two recipients are students at UWI Five Islands. During the presentation Registrar at the Five Islands Campus, Mr. Hyram Forde, made a call to the private sector to collaborate with the university, to help develop the nation’s human capital.

L to r: CIBC Caribbean’s Country Head Ladesa James-Williams, Sharida George, CIBC’s Jesseca Ormond, Jannique Blackstock and UWI Registrar Hyram Forde.

Mr. Forde lauded CIBC Caribbean for its partnership with the university. He informed the bank officials that last year’s recipients of the bank’s bursaries were doing well with their studies. He thanked the bank for its support and said that the Five Islands Campus looked forward to a more sustainable collaboration.

The two scholarships were granted as part of the bank’s celebration of International Women’s Day to Ms. Sharida Gregory of the School of Science, Computing and Artificial Intelligence and Ms. Jannique Blackstock from the School of Health and Behavioural Sciences.

Meanwhile speaking on behalf of the bank, Jesseca Ormond, the bank’s Human Resources Officer, said that CIBC believes in gender equality and will continue to invest in women.

While accepting her award, Sharida Gregory said the award would take care of her fees. She also used the opportunity to appeal to more women to embrace the field of technology which she said is male nominated at present.

The second recipient, Jannique Blackstone, noted that the award would settle her fees for her summer classes.

“This is a good cause by CIBC Caribbean, because it is setting up a good foundation for women in Antigua and Barbuda,” she said.

This is the second successive year that CIBC Caribbean has presented these bursaries to students of UWI Five Islands for International Women’s Day.

Following the presentations at the Five Islands Campus, officials of the bank next visited the GARD Centre where two bursaries were presented to cover registration and tuition.

Ms. Drusilla Henry, an educator and farmer, is enrolled in the course – Climate Smart Agriculture – Backyard Gardening and Hydroponics and Ms. Nichelle Baptiste is pursuing a course in Business Entrepreneurship.

Speaking on behalf of the GARD Centre, Ms. Makalsia Shepherd thanked CIBC Caribbean for their partnership. She noted that for the past 34 years the GARD Centre, which is a non-profit organization, has been providing vocational, technical and hands-on training in Agriculture, Business, Hospitality among other areas. The Centre seeks to develop and enhance the lives of at-risk youths and young adults especially women from vulnerable communities.

CIBC FirstCaribbean was recently rebranded to CIBC Caribbean.