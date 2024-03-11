Scrub Life Cares “Grow with the Flo” Women and Girls Health Expo

- Advertisement -

Scrub Life Cares is thrilled to announce its upcoming event, the third annual “Grow with the Flo” Women and Girls Health Expo.

This event is dedicated to serving girls and women in underserved communities by promoting menstrual and reproductive health education and empowering women and girls to take charge of their health and wellness journey.

The event will take place on May 25th, 2024, at the Cana Moravian Church Ground in Swetes Village.

The “Grow with the Flo” Expo aims to provide a platform for women and girls of all ages to explore various aspects of health, including reproductive health, women’s health, and physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Attendees can look forward to a day filled with informative workshops, interactive activities, and access to resources that promote holistic health practices.

We are excited to host the ‘Grow with the Flo’ Expo, which embodies our commitment to supporting women and girls in leading healthy and fulfilling lives.

This event will serve as a hub for education, inspiration, and empowerment, covering topics ranging from menstrual health to mental wellness.

The expo will feature expert-led workshops covering a wide range of topics, including:

– Menstrual health education and resources

– Nutrition and healthy eating habits

– Fitness and exercise routines tailored for women and girls

– Stress management techniques and mindfulness practices

– Body positivity and self-love workshops

– Access to community resources and support networks

In addition to workshops, attendees can engage with exhibitors showcasing products and services that promote women’s health and well-being. From wellness products to educational materials, attendees will have the opportunity to explore and discover resources tailored to their unique needs.

The “Grow with the Flo” Women and Girls Health Expo is open to individuals of all ages and backgrounds, welcoming women, girls, boys, men, families, educators, healthcare professionals, and community members alike.

For more information on how you can support the event, please email us at [email protected] or WhatsApp the founder, Tanya Ambrose at 973-641-2527.