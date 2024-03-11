Man sentenced to 3 years for indecent assault on elderly woman

- Advertisement -

A man who admitted to entering an elderly woman’s home and masturbating over her while she slept has been sentenced to 3 years and 8 months in prison.

Keishawn Langford – at the age of 26 – was charged with indecent assault of the 76-year-old.

He pleaded guilty to the charge about two weeks ago and was sentenced today by Justice Tunde Bakre for the crime which carries a maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment.

The incident occurred in the morning of 3 December 2022, when the woman returned home to rest because she was feeling tired.

While she was asleep, Langford somehow entered her home.

The woman was awakened by a fishy smell, and found Langford standing over her, masturbating with one hand and holding wax paper in the other.

When he didn’t leave at her request, she chased him out, sought assistance from a neighbour, and contacted the authorities.

