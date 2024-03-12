Lewis endorsed by political colleagues to become the party’s next leader.

- Advertisement -

The St John’s Rural West MP – who won his seat in last year’s general election – announced his intention to run for the top spot last month, against current leader Jamale Pringle and party stalwart Pearl Quinn-Williams.

Lewis, a former Senator, is being backed by the four other UPP MPs plus the party’s caretakers for five other constituencies.

In a letter sent to party members, MPs Sherfield Bowen, Algernon Watts, Anthony Smith and Kelvin Simon say they believe Lewis is the most strategic choice due to his skills, qualifications, work ethic, and ability to resonate with the populace.

They say they have a duty to ensure the party is in the strongest possible position to take office after the next polls.

A separate letter to party members signed by caretakers Alex Browne, Johnathan Joseph, Franz DeFreitas, Sean Bird and Trevaughn Harriette echoed similar sentiments – adding that Lewis’ strong vision and widespread support among both the public and business community meant he presented the strongest challenge to the current administration.

When contacted by Observer on Sunday, Lewis said he was happy for the support but declined to comment further.

The nine signatories to the letters were also tightlipped, along with Pringle who did not respond to requests for comment.

But insiders told Observer of a general lack of confidence in Pringle’s ability to wrest control from the ABLP, saying members believed replacing him was in the opposition party’s best interests.

On their own, the nine can’t sway the leadership vote set to take place at next month’s party convention.

Who takes the top spot will ultimately be determined by hundreds of others, including delegates from each of Antigua’s 16 constituencies, plus the central executive, women’s league and youth forum.

But their backing for Lewis sends a very strong message to constituents and wider party members.

For her part, Quinn-Williams told Observer she still planned to contest the role, adding that she believes she has enough support on the ground to become the UPP’s first female leader.

It’s not the first time Lewis has eyed the leadership position. He previously challenged Harold Lovell in 2019 but lost by more than 200 votes.

Pringle has held the top spot on an interim basis since Lovell retired after the party lost the January 2023 election.