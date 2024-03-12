Suspended nurse pleads not guilty to forging vaccination cards

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A suspended nurse accused of selling fake Covid-19 vaccination cards has pleaded not guilty to the multiple charges brought against her.

Jahmesha Millwood of Bolans was charged with 22 counts for Intent to deceive the government by forging immunization cards.

According to reports, she charged over EC$1,000 per card when she apparently committed the offence at the Multipurpose Cultural Centre on November 13, 2021.

She reportedly falsified the cards to indicate that individuals had received the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

At that time, vaccination for Covid-19 was mandatory.

The then 29-year-old mother of two was said to be an employee of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre who volunteered at vaccination stations.

She appeared before Justice Tunde Bakre yesterday, was unrepresented, and denied the allegations.

Her next appearance in the High Court will be on April 22 for a progress update on preparation for the trial.