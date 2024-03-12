National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda announces appointment of new executive board

- Advertisement -

The National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda (NYPAAB) is pleased to announce the election of its new Executive Board for period 2024-2026, following its Annual General Meeting.

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, the NYPAAB held its Annual General Meeting at the Multipurpose Cultural Centre where general members of the body elected five members to sit on the Executive Board.

The results are as follows:

President—Jessica Zouetr Vice President—Robert Emmanuel Financial Secretary—Amelia Williams Mobilization and Recruitment Officer—Ezekiel Francois External Affairs Officer—Celine Edwards

The National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda is a youth-led, youth focused organisation, seeking to engender a society for youth to meaningfully participate in the national decision-making process to positively impact the political climate of Antigua and Barbuda

Incoming President Jessica Zouetr congratulated her new team on winning their respective contests and is excited to work with them to grow the organisation.

“Thank you all for having confidence in me and electing me as the new President of the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda. I am very excited about the work to be done within my tenure. The people who have been elected to the Executive and the Youth Parliament are people who I know are committed and will ensure that the work is done to continue building this organisation. I am looking forward to seeing the continued growth of this organisation,” she stated.

On behalf of his outgoing team, Immediate Past President Kamalie Mannix wished all the best to the new Executive.

“In 2018, I had a crazy idea that young people in Antigua & Barbuda deserve to have an organisation where they can learn about our parliamentary system, advocate on youth issues, and find ways to get involved in our political landscape,” he said, adding “Along with Esquire Henry and Jerry Joshua, we forged ahead and created the NYPAAB. The road wasn’t easy, but I have enjoyed every single success and failure that the Association has enjoyed. In four short years, we have built an organisation that can continue impacting the country, the region, and the world.”

Additionally, Chrysean Jarvis was elected at the Annual General Meeting to serve as Youth MP for St John’s Rural South.

As the Association is preparing itself to debate two new bill proposals—Erecting A Youth Development & Mental Health Facility and the Health Regulatory Bill—in its upcoming legislative year, the executive team is ready to take on the mantle and lead this organisation forward.