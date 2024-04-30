Victim of vigilante justice dies in hospital

- Advertisement -

A man who was severely beaten by a group of people earlier this month in an apparent case of vigilante justice, died at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center yesterday, a source confirmed.

The unidentified man who lost his left arm as a result of the beating has been a patient at the hospital’s surgical department ever since the altercation.

At the time, hospital sources said the man had lost most of his left arm and was expected to recover eventually.

Rumours at the time suggested that the man, who was also said to be mentally ill, inappropriately touched a schoolgirl, which prompted the attack by residents in the Perry Bay area.

The incident has renewed calls for the authorities to address the delivery of psychiatric care for residents who are homeless and mentally ill.