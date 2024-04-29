Mill Reef Fund donates $26K to Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre

- Advertisement -

The Mill Reef Fund has once again demonstrated remarkable generosity by contributing $26,000 to the ongoing fundraising efforts of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC).

According to a release from the hospital, this donation is unrestricted and will be used to help wherever the need is greatest, supporting a diverse range of important healthcare projects.

“This donation exemplifies the Fund’s commitment to the health and well-being of our community, and we are truly grateful for their ongoing support when striving to bring the best quality healthcare to the people of Antigua & Barbuda,” Salma Crump, Head of Marketing & Communications at Sir SLBMC said.

“Because of them — and so many others like them who continue to give — we can do more. Thank you, Mill Reef Fund, for your generous gift and for supporting our community and our hospital.”

Individuals or organisations interested in getting more information or making a donation to Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, are asked to contact the Marketing & Communications Department at: [email protected] or (268) 484-2711/2792.