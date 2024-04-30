Antigua Girls High School Alumnae launch Bee Worthy Foundation to empower students

The Alumnae of Antigua Girls High School have united to establish the Bee Worthy Foundation Inc., boasting a Board of Directors representing several decades of the school’s history.

This non-profit organization is dedicated to empowering students and nurturing community spirit. Engaging in projects to enrich the educational journey and advance overall well-being, the Foundation aims to make a lasting impact.

The Alma Mater Day, organized by the Ministry of Education, sparked a remarkable movement among the alumnae of Antigua Girls High School this year.

Alumnae from the graduating class of 1991, Leslie-Ann Browne James, Rasona Davis-Crump and Gail Christian, spearheaded an initiative that has resonated with over 1,000 old girls.

What began as a conversation blossomed into a force for positive change. In less than two months since its inception, the movement has exceeded expectations, raising over $17,000 in funds.

This achievement, driven by the unwavering dedication and generosity of alumnae, speaks volumes about their commitment to giving back to their alma mater.

With the support of current teachers, notably Zahra Airall, the Bee Worthy Foundation Inc. has executed its first two projects.

These include the refreshing of bathroom facilities and the installation of sanitary dispensers, bins, and pads, enhancing Menstrual Health and Hygiene.

Additionally, a beautiful mural now adorns the exterior walls of the bathroom facility, a testament to the remarkable talent of former students Kamlah Kew the mural designer, Chaneil Imhoff, who designed the scroll that prominently displays the first verse of the school song, and Aziza Lake, the project coordinator.

In addressing the student body, Leslie-Ann Browne-James, the newly elected President of the Foundation is eager to the see the alumnae bring new project to life stating that “Looking ahead, the Bee Worthy Foundation Inc. is excited to launch its Mentorship Programme, connecting alumnae with current students. With numerous alumnae eager to participate, the foundation is poised to make a meaningful impact on the lives of students.”

In her presentation to the students, Leslie-Ann Browne James urged students to cherish the education received within the walls of Antigua Girls High School, encouraging all to uphold its legacy and strive for excellence.

Addressing the student body and alumnae, Mrs. Croft, Principal of Antigua Girls’ High, expressed her admiration for the remarkable energy displayed by the school’s alumnae, finding it truly inspiring. She eagerly anticipated the years of collaboration ahead with the Bee Worthy Foundation Inc.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Sports, and the Creative Industries commended the Foundation’s impactful work, noting that Antigua Girls High School remains highly sought after post-Common Entrance Exams. He praised the institution for nurturing women who occupy prominent positions locally and globally.

Reflecting on the school’s legacy and strong foundation, he expressed hope for the emergence of Antigua and Barbuda’s first female Prime Minister from its ranks.

The students, principal, staff, students and alumnae of the School all toured the facility to viewed the contribution of the Foundation and the mural, which showcases the remarkable work of the students.

The Foundation’s accomplishments are owed to the generosity and dedication of many, including the alumnae who believed in this cause.

Special recognition goes to Chekema Hector for keeping the WhatsApp community connected, and to Zahra Airall, Raisa Charles, and Desree Markham for spreading the message and to the administration group who served as the backbone of the Foundation’s progress.

Gratitude is extended to all the students who contributed their time and talent—Angel, Nashayrah, Tekyra, Abigail, Justine, Leyla, Cheyanne, Janica, Kellisa, Royal, Kenneka, Nafisa, and Kayandra, your contributions are truly valued.

Thanks to Total Imports for shipping and clearing items, to Raisa Charles, Jason Galloway and Amer Hourani at Cool & Smooth for their consistent generosity. Special thanks also go to the team at Public Works and Seton Macalmond’s team for their exceptional service.

Without the support of each of these individuals and organizations, our mission would not have been possible.

About the Bee Worthy Foundation

The Bee Worthy Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by passionate alumnae of Antigua Girls High School. Committed to empowering students and fostering community spirit, the foundation engages in projects aimed at enhancing the educational experience and promoting well-being. Through initiatives focused on mentorship, community engagement, advocacy, and sustainability, the Bee Worthy Foundation strives to create lasting positive change within the school and beyond.