SJCCU and New Horizons School of Information Technology

The St John’s Co-operative Credit Union (SJCCU) has given 12 students across Antigua and Barbuda the opportunity to attend virtual classes in MS Word, MS Excel, and MS Power Point.

This was made possible through SJCCU’s partnership with New Horizons School of Information Technology which is a virtual school operating out of Toronto, Canada.

The Credit Union hosted the students along with their parents at its branch office at Mandolin Place on Friars Hill Road. Branch Supervisor, Ms Sharol Christian Malone, advised the students to study hard as most of what they learn today will be beneficial in the future.

She also admonished them to put God first and to trust in Him.

SJCCU’s General Manager, Ms Peta Gay-Rodney, shared that they were chosen to participate in this course by their teachers so they cannot disappoint their teachers and parents who have invested their time in their betterment.

Ms Rodney also presented the students with tokens of appreciation from SJCCU.

At the end of the program the students will be asked to write an essay about their experience participating in it.

The students were chosen from St Andrews Primary, New Winthorpes Primary, Foundation Mixed, Gospel Light Elementary, St John’s Lutheran, and St Peters Academy.