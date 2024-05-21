Barbudan landowner brings two David v Goliath legal challenges against billionaire developers

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

A Barbudan landowner has filed two legal challenges with the support of the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) against developers of the Rosewood Hotel and the Peace, Love and Happiness (PLH) development.

Expected to be built on at least 85 acres of Barbudan beachfront land, the Rosewood Barbuda project by Murbee Resorts Inc is slated for fifty resort suites, and thirty-five Rosewood residences, among other features.

Murbee Resorts was founded by Purcell Bird, the father of Housing and Lands Minister Maria Browne, who has been working alongside other billionaire developers to execute the luxury property.

With the development taking place in the Dulcina area, it has reportedly come at the expense of one Barbudan who claims that the property developers have attempted to illegally seize their sought-after beachfront land, and has been harassing them for several weeks.

“The entire coastline has pretty much been taken up by developers and blocked-off from locals, but the Dulcina area is a small piece of beachfront land that is the last stronghold on that side of the island in terms of local access and ownership,” said GLAN lead attorney, Sarah O’Mally.

Meanwhile, the second case has been filed against the Peace, Love and Happiness (PLH) development project.

GLAN claims that PLH fenced-off 22 acres of the claimant’s beachfront land and said that the case will call into question the legality of the lease.

“Unless and until PLH, Murbee and other developers withdraw from Barbuda, there will be a stream of similar cases from landholders to uphold their rights to the land.

“Investing in luxury real-estate on contested communally-owned land is not just immoral, but it is a serious business risk,” O’Mally stated.

According to GLAN, the plan for the Murbee development, meanwhile, has “illegally excluded” locals bypassing consultation requirements, leading to the bulldozing of the claimant’s properties, which they were in the process of restoring from hurricane damage.

GLAN added that Murbee Resorts Inc sought to offer the landholder a pay-out, despite the Barbudan’s adamant refusal.

“Essentially Murbee offered them money to buy that parcel of land, and Murbee came in and bulldozed the remnants of their cottage and bar and then continued to approach the Barbuda Council about the development, and making public that they would be launching Barbuda Rosewood,” she claimed, adding that the case essentially is one of trespassing.

“It’s the first time that a Barbudan is taking on these developers and putting it back on them in terms of their land rights and getting them to prove that they haven’t trespassed.

“And [the lawsuit] also calls into question the lease as well, because we have seen the lease… but it would appear this landholder’s land is actually inside the leased land, therefore it shouldn’t have been leased in the first place,” she noted.

According to a December 2023 press release listed on Rosewood’s website, Radha Arora, President of Rosewood Hotels and Resorts ,was quoted as stating that, “Rosewood Barbuda will effortlessly complement the existing natural wonders that have long made this intimate destination so captivating.”

“Contributing to further developing the hospitality offer and economy of Antigua and Barbuda is an honour and a responsibility we are proud of,” said the investors in Murbee Resorts, brothers Kiril and Georgi Domuschiev—Bulgarian billionaires known for building multibillion-dollar empires by privatising state-owned firms and expanding them, according to Forbes.

However, according to O’Malley, the approval of the lease of land where there was a known landholder should not have occurred, especially as the developers, she said, had been trying to purchase the land for US$50,000.

Speaking to a source close to the landowner, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, they claimed that the landowner felt she was harassed on multiple occasions by the developers.

They said that in June 2021, a lawyer representing the Murbee Development visited the home of the landowner, presenting a document and handing them a $50,000 cheque.

The source revealed that the landowner felt “shaken” by the interaction with the lawyer, claiming that the lawyer told the landowner that they would not get another offer if they turned it down.

The source said the landowner’s daughter was even approached by Housing Minister Maria Browne while the Minister was in Barbuda, claiming that the minister told the daughter that she wanted to act as a mediator among her family—many of whom had differences about the landowner rejecting the offer.

Further talks with the landowner also occurred with one of the developers who engaged in a back-and- forth over any compensation without coming to an agreement.

Meanwhile, the government has now begun the process of land adjudication—a legal procedure that determines the ownership and boundaries of land—which will effectively end the communal land ownership system that currently exists in Barbuda.

Barbudan activists have filed an urgent request to the Inter-American Commission for Human Rights, seeking the adoption of precautionary measures to halt the central government’s plans to abolish communal land ownership on the sister isle of Barbuda.

O’Malley told Observer media how the land adjudication process will affect the case.

“It would have a huge impact, but we’re working very closely with the BLRRC and the Barbuda Council to ensure that the adjudication doesn’t go ahead,” she stated.

The Barbuda Land Rights and Resources Committee (BLRRC) is a grass roots organisation whose primary focus is in defending the communal land tenure system of the people of Barbuda and their rights to access and benefit from those lands and the resources they sustain.

GLAN, in its statement to Observer media, focused on the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) done by Dr Deborah Brosnan and her company, criticising it for what they deemed as having insufficient details.

Brosnan is said to have more than 30 years of experience in “crafting science-based solutions to environmental risk and with a specialty in Small Island Developing States.”

According to the one of the EIAs done on behalf of a development project, Dr Brosnan has led teams that dealt with national environmental challenges involving “multiple interests and complex issues where financial and environmental stakes were high and costs escalating for multi-sector clients.”

Deborah Brosnan and Associates (the name of Dr Brosnan’s company) has been involved in other EIAs for other luxury projects—including the Cedar Tree Point on the island which GLAN stated “fell far short of minimal professional standards.”

Attempts to reach Dr Brosnan’s company for comment in relation to statements made by GLAN for the story have been unsuccessful.

“As the locals face the potential loss of their entire western and southern coasts to luxury hotels adamant to keep the locals out of sight, these legal actions serve as a beacon of hope and a call to action for the protection of Barbuda’s unique heritage, way of life, and locally-owned tourism,” GLAN added.

Gulliver Johnson, BLRRC spokesperson said, “The claimant is incredibly brave to stand up to these developers, and we back this case, and every Barbudan who wishes to assert his or her rights to our land via the courts to challenge these environmentally harmful developments. The road ahead is long, but Barbudans are resilient and are up for the fight.”

The source indicated that the landowner felt “supported, finally listened-to, and not fighting alone” following the support of GLAN and other Barbudans in this fight.