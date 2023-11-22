UWI prevails in SDGs-themed debating encounter.

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office successfully hosted its 2nd Annual Sustainable Development Goals-themed debating competition.

The encounter featured a team each from the University of the West Indies Five Islands and The Antigua State College, where UWI was adjudged the victor.

The topic debated was “The immediate acceleration of the SDGs is sufficient to meet the 2030 deadline.”

Mr. Shahein Fitzpatrick, the third speaker of UWI was crowned the best speaker.

Joy-Marie King, Director of International Trade and SDGs Focal Point for Antigua and Barbuda praised the excellent performances of both teams and indicated that “the initiative is geared towards promoting public awareness and advocacy of the sustainable development goals particularly among the youth of Antigua and Barbuda in accordance with the mantra of leaving no one behind”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to extend its gratitude and to highlight the Hon. E. P Chet Greene and Town House Mega Store for their invaluable support towards this activity.

The Winners are expected to represent Antigua and Barbuda at a regional SDGs-themed debating competition to be held in 2024 under the auspices of the United Nations Resident Coordinator Office for Barbados and the OECS.