Benna Boys Crash To Six-nil Nations League Defeat At The Hands of Guyana

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys were beaten 6-0 in a one-sided affair against Guyana in the Concacaf Nations League on Tuesday, ending their dismal run in Group D of League B on four points and second from bottom in the standings.

Playing in the Dominican Republic, Guyana dominated 54 percent of the possessions and had 19 looks at the Antigua and Barbuda goal, with 11 of those on target, and six hitting the back of the net.

Kelsey Benjamin was the first to get on the scorecard with a seventh minute conversion to put Guyana ahead before Omari Glasgow made it 2-0 in minute 36. Nathan Moriah-Welsh then stretched the team’s advantage with a 45th minute strike to send Guyana into the interval as three-nil (3-0) leaders.

Guyana, sitting at the top of the standings with 15 points and one match to play, did not take their foot off the gas, putting three more past Zaieem Scott in goal for Antigua and Barbuda.

Osaze de Rosario made it 4-0 in the 67th minute before Leo Lovell further dented the Benna Boys’ hopes with a 90th minute strike. Deon Moore rounded off Guyana’s onslaught three minutes into added time, sealing his team’s fifth win in as many matches.

Guyana leads the group on 15 points with Puerto Rico second with 12 points. Antigua and Barbuda have four points in third place while Barbados occupies the cellar with just one point.