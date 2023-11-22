CIBC FCIB pads up for Gold Jacket event

- Advertisement -

CIBC FirstCaribbean has joined the team of sponsors who are supporting the Gold Jacket presentation to two icons of Leeward Islands cricket.

The Gold Jacket Ceremony is an initiative of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board to pay tribute and recognition to outstanding players who represented the Leeward Islands. This year’s Gold Jackets will be presented to two legendary cricketers, Sir Vivian Richards and Mr. Charles “Jim” Allen of Montserrat.

During a brief ceremony at the bank to present the sponsorship cheque, the bank’s country head, Ladesa James-Williams said that CIBC FirstCaribbean was very proud to be associated with the Leeward Islands Cricket Board to honour our cricketing greats.

“Sir Viv is a class act and national hero and we are delighted to sponsor this event to honour him through our recently launched Platinum Banking team. We also extend congratulations to Jim Allen. Relationships are the cornerstone of our business and we value and appreciate the people and communities we serve.”

Mr. Vernon Springer, Event Director, accepted the cheque and thanked the bank for its timely contribution.

“In addition to honouring our cricket icons, this event is also being used as a major fundraiser for the Leeward Islands Girls and Boys U-15, U-17 and U-19 teams, for the purchase of uniforms and cricket equipment and to fund training camps.”

The first Gold Jacket ceremony was held last year and honoured Sir Andy Roberts and Nevisian left-arm spinner, Elquemedo Willett, who was the first Leewards cricketer to play for the West Indies.

This year’s event will take place at the Courtyard of the Coolidge Cricket Grounds on 2nd December, starting at 7:00 pm.