UWI appoints new head of site in Antigua

The University of the West Indies (UWI) open campus has appointed Coleen Letlow as head of its country site in Antigua and Barbuda with effect from August 1.

“Ms Letlow has 15 years’ experience in the higher educational sector,” UWI said in a release.

The communique outlined Letlow’s experiences as serving in several leadership roles at a private tertiary institution in the region before joining the UWI team; over five years as its student finance director as well as director of entrepreneurship and professional development programmes; and online programme manager.

Letlow obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education (Cum Laude) and her Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Andrews University in Michigan, USA. She also holds an Associate Degree in Banking and Finance, and is currently a doctoral candidate at Walden University, USA, pursuing a doctorate in business administration with specialisation in entrepreneurship.

“Ms Letlow is a confident, charismatic, and caring leader who believes in the transformative power of education and training,” the release added. “She asserts that the opportunities of a sound education can change individuals and society for the better. As a result, she aspires to inspire those around her.”