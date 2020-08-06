Keeping culture alive

Spread the love













St John’s Cooperative Credit Union (SJCCU) once again demonstrated its support for local arts and culture by partnering with Smilus Entertainment to stage the country’s first ever Emancipation Day virtual concert. Financial manager Cuthwyn Weston (left) handed over the sponsorship cheque to Smilus’ head, Andrew Dorsett, saying, “SJCCU is happy to be part of what promises to be an exciting music and entertainment showcase”. The virtual concert will be televised on ABS TV at 8pm on Saturday. (Photo courtesy (SJCCU)