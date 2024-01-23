UPP to hold 12th Biennial Convention in April

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda’s main opposition party, United Progressive Party (UPP), has approved the decision to hold its 12th Biennial Convention in April, sparking the latest leadership race at the helm of one of the main political parties on the island.

The announcement was made by the UPP’s current interim Political Leader, Jamale Pringle, during his party’s General Council meeting on Sunday night.

Pringle was appointed Political Leader following the retirement from political office of the former leader, Harold Lovell, days after the January 18, 2023 General Elections.

Lovell, who contested the St John’s City East seat, made the decision following a narrow electoral loss – six votes – to the current incumbent Melford Nicholas at the polls.

The party had been keen to hold off on its convention until after the October 2023 by-election in St Mary’s South.

Pringle will face a likely challenge for the leadership position from Richard Lewis and Pearl Quinn-Williams who are among those who have previously expressed interest in leading the political party.

Speaking to Observer media, Pringle said that the convention was an internal party matter at this stage, but an official correspondence will be sent by the political party in the future.

Meanwhile, the election of a new Political Leader will not be the only position up for grabs as party members will also have the right to run for other leadership positions during the convention, which is due to be held in less than 90 days.