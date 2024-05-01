Antigua Girls’ High School alumni’s new non-profit aims to empower the students of tomorrow

Empowering students and nurturing community spirit is the aim of a new non-profit body established by Antigua Girls’ High School alumni.

The Bee Worthy Foundation’s remit is to make a lasting impact through various projects – the first of which has seen a revamp to the school’s bathroom facilities.

This year’s Alma Mater Day was the catalyst for the venture spearheaded by graduates of the class of 1991 – Leslie-Ann Browne James, Rasona Davis-Crump and Gail Christian.

“What began as a conversation blossomed into a force for positive change,” a release said. “In less than two months since its inception, the movement has exceeded expectations, raising over $17,000 in funds.

“This achievement, driven by the unwavering dedication and generosity of alumnae, speaks volumes about their commitment to giving back to their alma mater.”

With the support of current teachers, notably Zahra Airall, the organisation has already started work.

This includes the refreshing of bathroom facilities and the installation of sanitary dispensers, bins, and pads, enhancing menstrual hygiene. Additionally, a beautiful mural now adorns the exterior walls of the bathroom facility, a testament to the talent of former students Kamlah Kew, the mural designer, Chaneil Imhoff, who designed the scroll that prominently displays the first verse of the school song, and Aziza Lake, the project coordinator.

Browne-James, the foundation’s newly elected President, said the group was looking forward to launching a mentorship programme, connecting alumni with current students.

She urged students to cherish the education received within the school’s walls, encouraging all to uphold its legacy and strive for excellence.

School Principal Mrs Croft expressed her admiration for the remarkable energy displayed by the school’s alumni, saying she found it truly inspiring.

The foundation also earned praise from Education Minister Daryll Matthew who commended its work, noting that Antigua Girls’ High School remains highly sought after post-Common Entrance Exams.

He praised the institution for nurturing women who occupy prominent positions locally and globally. Reflecting on the school’s legacy and strong foundation, he expressed hope for the emergence of Antigua and Barbuda’s first female Prime Minister from its ranks.