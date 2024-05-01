Closed season for Caribbean Spiny Lobster and Parrotfish begins today

- Advertisement -

May 1st marks the beginning of the closed season for Caribbean Spiny Lobster and Parrotfish (locally known as Chub fish) in the waters of Antigua, Barbuda, and Redonda.

The closed season for Caribbean Spiny Lobster runs from May 1st to June 30th, while the closed season for Parrotfish extends from May 1st to July 31st.

During this period, it is illegal to fish for, take, sell, purchase, or possess these species.

The Fisheries Division of Antigua and Barbuda reminds the public that failure to comply with the closed season regulations can result in a maximum fine of $50,000.

The closed season is a crucial management tool that allows these species to reproduce and replenish their populations without the pressure of fishing.

Caribbean Spiny Lobsters and Parrotfish play vital roles in the marine ecosystem, and their conservation is essential for maintaining the health and balance of the ocean.

It is important to note that it is always illegal to possess lobster with eggs, tar spots, molting lobsters, or undersized lobsters, regardless of the time of year.

These regulations are in place to ensure the sustainability of the lobster population and to allow juveniles to reach maturity before being harvested.

The Fisheries Division encourages the public to report any illegal activity related to the closed season.

If you witness or suspect any violations, please contact the Fisheries Division at 462-1372 or 462-6106, or email [email protected].

By adhering to the closed season regulations and promoting responsible fishing practices, we can all contribute to the long-term health and sustainability of our marine resources.

Let us work together to protect our oceans and ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy the bounty of the sea.