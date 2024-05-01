Police ask public to help identify stolen items

- Advertisement -

The police have seized several pieces of electrical tools and building materials that may have been stolen from construction sites and are asking members of the public to assist in identifying them.

They include a wheelbarrow, kitchen cupboard doors, construction tools, electrical wires, and an assortment of electrical tools.

These items were seized during the execution of several search warrants on different properties across the island.

A 36-year-old man is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Anyone, who may have been the victim of larceny is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or visit the office on Newgate Street.

Meanwhile, the police are appealling to residents to ensure they have proper security measures in place to protect their properties at all times.