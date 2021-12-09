25.2 C
The Big Stories

UPP provides details into investment tour

Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Harold Lovell (file photo)

Business leaders in the Dominican Republic and Panama are expressing interest in investing in different sectors of the local economy.

This is according to Political Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) Harold Lovell who revealed that party members travelled to both countries recently and had the opportunity to dialogue with several reputable investors.

Lovell spoke during a UPP Trade & Investment Mission media briefing that was held earlier today.

Talks were also held with business leaders in the area of port development.

Deputy Political Leader of the party Jamale Pringle also spoke of development in the area of housing and manufacturing.

