Family of 14th homicide victim left with questions

Family members of Nelta Telemaque, who was killed over the weekend, say they are still lost for words and shock following her death.

Telemaque’s brother, Devon, says his sister was a very loving person and they have no idea who would want to harm her in such a way.

He spoke during an interview on the Spice Room programme hosted on our sister station Hitz FM.

Telemaque’s body was found on Sunday morning by a livestock farmer in the vicinity of the Burma Quarry with what appeared to be multiple wounds.

The discovery came a day after her fiancé posted to social media that she was missing.

No arrest has been made into what has become the country’s 14th homicide for the year.

The police have so far released two suspects who were in custody assisting with the probe.

One such person is Kevin Samuel of All Saints Village who was asked by police to turn himself in.

Police were also questioning her Fiancé’ Nehimiah Tittle.

Meanwhile the grieving brother says a fund me page that was set up to raise funds to go towards the funeral cost, is yielding success.

Residents interested in donating to the cost could also do so by making a direct deposit to account number 22203 at the St John’s Co-operative Credit Union.