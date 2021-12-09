25.2 C
St John's
Thursday, 09 December, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesAtlantic Rowers honored at Government House
The Big Stories

Atlantic Rowers honored at Government House

0
36
Governor-General Sir Rodney Williams

The Atlantic Rowers were among four Antiguans who were honored at Government House on Wednesday morning during the Governor General’s Faithful and Meritorious Service Award.

Rowers Travis Weste and Joseph Nunes were awarded the Faithful and Meritorious Service Cross for sailing, while Irving Edwards and Marion Lucinda Payne were honored in the gold and silver categories respectively for services in Business and Community Development and Education and the Community.

The governor generals honour system was developed about six years ago.

It recognizes people who have given faithful services to various sectors of society in four grades, Faithful and Meritorious Service Cross, the highest level and the others being gold, silver and bronze.

In congratulating the recipients, Sir Rodney Williams said the awards are symbols of recognition for the outstanding contributions they have made to the overall development of Antigua and Barbuda.

Last Saturday, Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies Professor Sir Hilary Beckles was honoured with the Governor General’s Faithful and Meritorious Service Cross for 40 years of service to the University of the West Indies and the Caribbean.

Previous articleUPP provides details into investment tour
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4 + fourteen =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

His life and work lives on . . .

All fall down

Don Corleone, he of a high place

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!