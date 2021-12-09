Atlantic Rowers honored at Government House

The Atlantic Rowers were among four Antiguans who were honored at Government House on Wednesday morning during the Governor General’s Faithful and Meritorious Service Award.

Rowers Travis Weste and Joseph Nunes were awarded the Faithful and Meritorious Service Cross for sailing, while Irving Edwards and Marion Lucinda Payne were honored in the gold and silver categories respectively for services in Business and Community Development and Education and the Community.

The governor generals honour system was developed about six years ago.

It recognizes people who have given faithful services to various sectors of society in four grades, Faithful and Meritorious Service Cross, the highest level and the others being gold, silver and bronze.

In congratulating the recipients, Sir Rodney Williams said the awards are symbols of recognition for the outstanding contributions they have made to the overall development of Antigua and Barbuda.

Last Saturday, Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies Professor Sir Hilary Beckles was honoured with the Governor General’s Faithful and Meritorious Service Cross for 40 years of service to the University of the West Indies and the Caribbean.