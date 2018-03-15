UPP political hopeful demands apology from labour party MP

March 15, 2018 Observer The Big Stories No comments

Political hopeful Chester Hughes Chester Hughes (File photo)

Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) MP Asot Michael will be sued if he does not retract alleged defamatory comments he made about opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) political hopeful Chester Hughes on March 11.

Hughes issued the warning of a lawsuit in a letter to Michael on March 15, and in that letter, Michael was told he has 14 days to comply.

Failure to do so within the timeframe would result in a defamation suit immediately thereafter, Hughes stated. Hughes wrote to the St. Peter MP through his lawyer Charlesworth Tabor.

Michael made statements about Hughes’ character at an Antigua Barbuda Labour Party rally on the night of March 11 – Sunday night.

The comments were also broadcast on the labour party’s Facebook page and have since been circulated on numerous other social media platforms, including Whatsapp.

The comments cannot be repeated since this would amount to the same defamatory act of which Hughes complains.

The letter threatening legal action states, “Your statement conveys grave defamatory imputations against my client. Most importantly, you have made this statement knowing fully well it was false or you were reckless as to whether it true or not.”

 

 

 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.