It’s in your hands, who should lead our nation?

March 15, 2018 OBSERVER Media The Big Stories No comments

With just days left until votes are cast in the 2018 general election. We thought that we would check the pulse of the electorate with an informal online poll. In our commitment to transparency and accountability, we have completely outsourced to data gathering and compilation of data and will report their results exactly as they are presented to us.

The poll can be found on our website, antiguaobserver.com and will run until midnight Monday 19th March, 2018. We will publish the results on Tuesday 20th March, 2018 – the eve of the election.

Remember, this is a poll, so please do not get too worked up about the results. The real poll and the only one that counts happens on Wednesday 21st March, 2018.

So, let your voice be heard and let us know who you think will win each constituency.

 
