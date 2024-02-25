UPP confirms resignation of St. Paul caretaker Dr. Cleon Athill



The United Progressive Party (UPP) confirms that Dr. Cleon Athill, its candidate for the constituency of St. Paul in the January 18, 2023, General Election, has resigned.

Dr. Athill’s letter of resignation was received on Friday, February 23, by the Party’s General Secretary and cited ideological differences among the reasons for her departure.

On behalf of the the United Progressive Party, the “Redeem Team,” and the St. Paul Branch, the Leadership extends its gratitude to Dr. Athill for her service to our organization and to the constituency these past four years, as well as its best wishes in her continued professional pursuits.