Morgan Heritage Lead Singer Peter Anthony Morgan Passes Away

Peter Anthony Morgan, the lead singer of Morgan Heritage, has passed away, as confirmed by his family in a heartfelt post. Affectionately known as ‘Peetah’, Morgan’s cause of death was not disclosed in the announcement made on Sunday.

The family’s statement, shared via social media, expressed love and gratitude while informing of Morgan’s ascension on February 25th, 2024. They thanked well-wishers for their support and requested privacy as they navigate this difficult time.

Morgan Heritage, a Grammy award-winning group, was led by Peter Anthony Morgan and comprised five siblings of reggae artist Denroy Morgan: Una Morgan, Roy ‘Gramps’ Morgan, Nakhamyah ‘Lukes’ Morgan, and Memmalatel ‘Mr Mojo’ Morgan.