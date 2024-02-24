Flyers win second straight as Stingerz get off to good start in Division 1 basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Defending champions Flyers Basketball recorded a second straight win in Division 1 of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition when, Thursday, they comfortably beat Spanish Heat by 47 points, winning the contest by a 97-50 margin.

Flyers dominated all four quarters in the contest, winning the opening quarter 19-16, taking the second quarter 27-20, winning the third quarter 26-8, before outscoring them in the fourth and final quarter.

Selassie Brathwaite and Javonte Daley top scored for Flyers with 18 points each, with Daley making his contribution off the bench. Brathwaite also contributed with nine rebounds. Xavier Meade sank 14 points and pulled 11 rebounds also in the winning note, while Kenya Achom and Adonis Humphreys had 11 and 10 points respectively. Humphreys also ended the match with a game high of 15 rebounds.

Steven Matthew was the leading scorer for Spanish Heat with 19 points while Coy Quinland added 16 points and seven rebounds to the effort.

In the other game contested Thursday, Northside Stingerz defeated All Saints Slam by 21 points, winning by a 72-51 margin to get their 2024 campaign off to a winning start.

Stingerz won three of the four quarters contested, claiming the first three quarters 12-8, 14-7 and 23-12 before Slam rebounded to take the fourth and final quarter 24-23.

Kareem Edwards and Keroi Lee both top scored for Stingerz with 18 points each. Lee also contributed with 23 rebounds. Devante Carter chipped in with 15 points and eight rebounds. Keaddy Martin top scored with 12 points and six rebounds in a losing effort for Slam while Ezekiel Francois chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds.